Real effective exchange rate of ruble down 4.2% in September — Central Bank

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The real effective exchange rate (REER) of the ruble against currencies of Russia’s main trade partners adjusted for inflation lost 4.2% month on month in September 2024, according to data released by the Central Bank.

The rate surged by 3.6% annually in January - September 2024.

In September 2024, the real effective ruble rate edged down by 2.2% against the dollar (+2.3% from the year start) and lost 3.2% against the euro against the prior month (up 1.3% from the year beginning).

The rate is computed on the basis of rates of Russia’s key trading partners in accordance with shares of these countries in the national foreign trade turnover.