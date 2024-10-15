Rosatom’s investments to total $15.4 bln in 2024 — CEO

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Investments of Rosatom to stand at record high 1.5 trillion rubles ($15.4 bln) in 2024, CEO of the Russian state nuclear corporation Alexey Likhachev said at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We are ramping up the contribution to the national economy. Our nuclear power order, including with contracts on many position, amounts to 52 trillion rubles ($534.5 bn) for the next decade. The greater portion of them is outside the perimeter of the state corporation. I am confident this figure will grow in the course of implementation and we will reach the figure up to 100 trillion rubles ($1 trillion)," Likhachev said.

"Investments [of Rosatom] has the annual average growth rate of 31%. We reached the amount of 1.5 trillion rubles," he added.