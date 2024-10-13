Ukraine loses over 22,600 troops since start of hostilities in Kursk area — top brass

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 22,600 servicemen since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"In total, during the fighting in the Kursk area the enemy has lost over 22,600 servicemen, 157 tanks, 72 infantry fighting vehicles, 98 armored personnel carriers, 909 armored fighting vehicles, 619 vehicles, 186 artillery guns, 36 multiple rocket launchers, including nine HIMARS and six MLRS," the ministry said, adding that the operation to destroy Ukrainian formations continues.

Ukraine has lost up to 80 servicemen and three tanks over the day as a result of unsuccessful counterattacks and an attempt to break through the Russian border into the Kursk Region, the ministry noted.

"Over the past 24 hours, the battlegroup repelled five enemy counterattacks near Zeleny Shlyakh, Nizhny Klin and Pokrovsky, as well as thwarted an attempt to break through Russia’s state border near Novy Put. As a result, the Ukrainian military lost up to 80 troops, three tanks, a US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, an armored fighting vehicle and four vehicles," the ministry said.

It also has lost more than 300 servicemen and seven tanks, including two German Leopard tanks, in the Kursk Region over the day, the ministry adde.

"Over the day, the Ukrainian losses amounted to over 300 servicemen, 10 armored vehicles, including seven tanks, along with two German-made Leopard, one infantry fighting vehicle and two armored fighting vehicles, as well as a UK-made AS-90 howitzer, two mortars and 11 vehicles. Eight Ukrainian servicemen surrendered as prisoners of war," the statement said.

Battlegroup North

Russia's battlegroup North has defeated 10 Ukrainian brigades in the Kursk Region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The battlegroup North repelled enemy troops near Daryino, Lyubimovka, Malaya Loknya, Novy Put, Tolsty Lug and Plekhovo," the ministry said.

In addition, Russian army aviation and artillery struck the manpower and equipment of 13 Ukrainian brigades in the Kursk Region and 10 brigades in the Sumy Region.