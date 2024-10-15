Russia uses various communications channels to convey its concerns to Israel — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russian maintains contacts with Israel at various levels to share its concerns over Israel’s potential response to Iran, Russian presidential envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said.

"Of course. Contacts are maintained at various levels. Naturally, we here [in Moscow] are in touch with the embassy and Mrs [Israeli] ambassador. And our ambassador there is working actively there. We have other channels of communication and are using them literally every day," he said.

Israel’s Kan radio station said earlier that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had agreed with key members of his cabinet when and how to retaliate Iran. Now, the decision is to be approved by the entire cabinet.

On October 1, Iran launched a massive missile attack against the Jewish state in response to the killing of senior officials from the Palestinian movement Hamas, the Lebanon-based Shia movement Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Tehran said that 90% of the missiles hit their designated targets. Israel, in turn, said that Iran had fired some 180 missiles into the country, most of which were intercepted. The Israeli General Staff vowed to choose the right moment to surprise Iran with a counterattack, while Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that Israel would see even larger-scale strikes.