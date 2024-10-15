Israeli defense minister says response to Iran will come soon — report

TEL AVIV, October 15. /TASS/. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said the country will respond to Iran’s October 1 missile attack soon, The Times of Israel reported.

He made the statement as he was meeting with a group of relatives of hostages that are held in Gaza.

"It will be a precise and deadly response," the minister stated.

The government-owned broadcaster Kan reported earlier that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had agreed the time and scope of an attack on Iran with Gallant and several other key ministers. A final approval from the full Israeli cabinet is now expected.

On October 1, Iran launched a massive missile strike on Israel in response to the assassinations of key figures in the leadership of Hamas, Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Tehran said 90% of the missiles successfully hit their designated targets, while Israel said it intercepted most of the about 180 missiles fired by Iran. Israel Defense Forces General Staff pledged to choose a time and deliver a surprise response to the attack, while Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that strikes on Israel in that case would be even more powerful.