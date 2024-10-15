At least 15 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on southern Gaza — media

DUBAI, October 15. /TASS/. At least 15 people were killed in airstrikes carried out overnight by the Israeli Air Force on the town of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, according to a report from the Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV channel.

According to it, two residential houses were bombed. While there are reports of injuries, the exact number has not yet been specified. The TV channel also reported that four people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

According to the Palestinian WAFA news agency, four more people were killed on Monday night in a bombing attack on a residential building in the Jabalia refugee camp in the north of the enclave.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, a total of 42,300 Palestinians have fallen victim to the escalating conflict in the enclave since October 2023, with 98,700 more injured.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East after supporters of Hamas entered Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 250 hostages. In response, Israel launched a military operation in the enclave with the aim of destroying the military and political structure of Hamas and freeing all those kidnapped. The fighting in the Gaza Strip continues to this day.