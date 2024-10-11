Israel to dismantle military infrastructure in southern Lebanon again if it is rebuilt

TEL AVIV, October 11. /TASS/. Israeli troops will destroy any new military infrastructure in southern Lebanon should local armed units try to rebuild it, Israeli Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi warned.

He stressed that the Israeli military continues operations in southern Lebanon to create conditions for the safe return of residents to their homes in Israel’s northern areas who were evacuated amid non-stop shelling attacks by Hezbollah units from the Lebanese territory. The operation, in his words, has "a future outlook."

"If anyone considers rebuilding these villages (in southern Lebanon - TASS) again, they will know that it's not worth constructing terrorist infrastructure because the IDF (Israel Defense Forces - TASS) will neutralize them again," the IDF press service quoted him as saying.

Israel has been delivering massive airstrikes on Hezbollah military targets in Lebanon since September 23, when it launched Operation Northern Arrows. Israel’s declared goal is to create safe conditions in the country’s northern areas so that around 60,000 local residents could return to their homes. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was reportedly killed in Israel’s strike on Beirut on September 27. Later, Hezbollah confirmed his death and warned about retaliation to Israel. In the early hours on October 1, Israel announced the launch of a ground operation in Lebanon’s border areas.