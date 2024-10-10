Israel advises UN forces in Lebanon to withdraw north due to fighting with Hezbollah

UNITED NATIONS, October 10. /TASS/. Israel is now focusing more on the fight against Lebanon’s Shia group Hezbollah and is recommending the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) to retreat five kilometers north, the country's Permanent Representative to the UN Danny Danon said.

"We recommend that UNIFIL move five kilometers north to avoid danger as the fighting intensifies and the situation along the Blue Line remains unstable as a result of Hezbollah's aggression," Danon said.

The envoy emphasized that Israel does not seek to remain in Lebanon, but is "ready to take the necessary steps to push Hezbollah terrorists away from the northern border and to ensure the safety of the 70,000 Israeli residents who have become refugees in their country."

UNIFIL previously reported that the Israel Defense Forces deliberately targeted its Naqoura headquarters. The attack was carried out by a Merkava tank.

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against Hezbollah units in Lebanon, during which it is carrying out massive airstrikes against the movement’s military facilities. The stated goal is to create secure conditions in Israel’s northern border areas so that tens of thousands of residents can return there. As a result of one of the strikes, Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah was eliminated in Beirut on September 27. The organization confirmed his death and vowed to continue its confrontation with Israel. In the early morning hours of October 1, the Israeli army announced the start of a ground operation in the border areas in southern Lebanon.