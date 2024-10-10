Israel carries out airstrikes on 110 Hezbollah targets over past day

TEL AVIV, October 10. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force has struck more than 110 targets affiliated with the Shia organization Hezbollah in Lebanon over the past day, the Defense Forces of Israel (IDF) reported.

According to the IDF, among the targets hit were Hezbollah's military infrastructure, arms depots, observation posts, underground infrastructure and several armed units.

Over the past day, Israeli troops engaged in battles with armed supporters of Hezbollah there, eliminating a number of militants, hundreds of pieces of weaponry, among them anti-tank missiles and missile launchers aimed at the northern areas of Israel, the army reported.

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against Hezbollah units in Lebanon, during which it is carrying out massive airstrikes against the movement’s military facilities. In a strike on September 27 Israel eliminated Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut. The movement confirmed his death and vowed to continue to oppose Israel. In the early morning hours of October 1, the Israeli army announced the start of a ground operation in the border areas in southern Lebanon.