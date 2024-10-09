Israel maintains contact with Russia amid rising tensions with Lebanon, says envoy

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Israel maintains contact with Russia amid rising tensions with Lebanon, Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Simona Halperin told TASS.

"Russia and Israel are in constant contact on the current situation. It’s me who mostly maintains communication here in Moscow. Communication also involves the leadership and officials of the Foreign Ministry and other Russian agencies," the diplomat said, when asked about interaction between the two countries amid Israel’s intensified confrontation with Lebanon.

She explained that "there are ambassadors and embassies to maintain contact; there are also diplomatic relations between the two countries, which are very important and continue to be maintained."

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking hostages. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, launching air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria before starting a ground operation in the Palestinian enclave. On September 23, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Northern Arrows against the Lebanon-based Hezbollah Shia movement, carrying out massive airstrikes on its military targets. On September 30, Israel announced the start of a limited ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon.