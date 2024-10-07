Hamas’s military wing reports firing barrage of rockets on Tel Aviv

CAIRO, October 7. /TASS/. The Ezzedeen Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas, reported firing a volley of rockets on Tel Aviv on the first anniversary of its deadly attack on Israel, the radicals said on their Telegram channel.

"As part of the ongoing war of attrition and as a response to enemy crimes against civilians, fighters from [the Ezzedeen] Al-Qassam Brigades fired rockets toward Tel Aviv," the statement reads without disclosing whether the designated targets were hit.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking more than 240 hostages. In response, Israel launched a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to destroy Hamas’s military and political wings and free all hostages. The hostilities in the Gaza Strip are ongoing.