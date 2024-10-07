Israel says 14,000 terrorists eliminated in Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV, October 7. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces have in all likelihood destroyed about 14,000 terrorists in the Gaza Strip during a year of combat operations, the army press service reported.

According to it, the Israeli military may have also wiped out another 3,000 terrorists.

In addition, some 4,700 tunnels of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas and more than 1,000 rocket launching sites in the Gaza Strip were destroyed. In total, Israel conducted approximately 40,300 airstrikes against targets in the Gaza Strip.