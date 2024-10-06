Voting in NPP construction referendum ends in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, October 6. /TASS/. Voting in the referendum on the possibility of building a nuclear power plant (NPP) ended in Kazakhstan on Sunday at more than 10,000 polling stations. Abroad, 74 polling stations were arranged for Kazakhstanis in 59 countries, including Russia: in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Astrakhan and Omsk.

Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vasilenko has told a news briefing that 7,358 citizens of Kazakhstan voted at polling stations abroad, with the turnout estimated at 59.79%.

There was one question on the ballot paper: "Do you agree with the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan?". Voters were invited to choose one of two options: "Yes, I agree" or "No, I do not agree". More than 12.2 million Kazakhstani citizens were included in the electoral lists. The referendum was recognized as valid, as more than 50% of citizens eligible to vote took part in it. According to the latest statistics available from the Central Referendum Commission, the turnout amounted to 61.56%; about 7.5 million cast their ballots.

If a majority of Kazakh citizens support the construction of a nuclear power plant, it may be located in the Almaty Region near Lake Balkhash. The Kazakhstani authorities are considering several possible providers of nuclear technology, including China's CNNC, South Korea's KHNP, Russia’s Rosatom and France's EDF. The question of choosing a vendor has not been put to the vote. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who participated in the referendum, has said that he believes it is necessary to attract a consortium of foreign companies to build the NPP.