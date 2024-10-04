Serbia guarantees protection of Russian investments — Deputy Prime Minister

BELGRADE, October 4. /TASS/. Serbia counts on developing cooperation with Russia in the electric power industry and guarantees the protection of Russian investments, Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin said after talks with CEO of PJSC Rosseti Andrey Ryumin.

"Deputy Prime Minister of the Government of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vulin met with CEO of the Russian energy company Rosseti Andrey Ryumin. At the meeting they discussed key results of the talks held during the business visit of the Russian delegation to Belgrade. Deputy Prime Minister Vulin thanked Ryumin for the visit of the Rosseti delegation and added that he looks forward to continuing cooperation," the press service of the Deputy Prime Minister reported.

"Serbia is the only country in Europe that has not imposed sanctions against the Russian Federation, which it is proud of. The country will not change its policy and will not become part of the anti-Russian frenzy," Vulin said.

"Your investments and employees in our country are fully protected, we are not the country that will take away your property, unlike some others," he assured.

On October 3, Ryumin held talks with Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic and Minister of Energy and Mining Dubravka Djedovic-Handanovic. They discussed continued cooperation in the energy sector, the training of qualified personnel for the industry, as well as opportunities for implementing joint innovative projects.