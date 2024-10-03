Israeli military says it eliminated senior Hezbollah member

TEL AVIV, October 4. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that it had eliminated a leader of Hezbollah’s precision-guided missile (PGM) manufacturing project.

According to a statement, issued by the IDF press service, Mahmoud Yusef Anisi was killed in "a precise, intelligence-based strike" on the capital of Lebanon "earlier this week." The statement also says that Anisi was among the leaders of Hezbollah’s ammunition manufacturing unit, producing precision-guided missiles, among other things.

"Anisi was one of the leaders of the Hezbollah PGM campaign in Lebanon and was a significant source of knowledge with many technological abilities in the field of weapons manufacturing," the statement says.

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against Hezbollah units in Lebanon, during which it is carrying out massive airstrikes against the movement’s military facilities. The stated goal is to create secure conditions in Israel’s northern border areas so that tens of thousands of residents can return there. As a result of one of the strikes, Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah was eliminated in Beirut on September 27. The organization confirmed his death and vowed to continue its confrontation with Israel. In the early morning hours of October 1, the Israeli army announced the start of a ground operation in the border areas in southern Lebanon.