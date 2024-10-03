Russian piped gas supplies to Europe to grow by 10% in 2024 — IEA

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Deliveries of Russian piped gas to Europe may gain 10% year on year, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its gas market report.

"This forecast expects Russian piped gas supplies to OECD Europe to increase by 10% in 2024 compared with 2023, although their profile remains a major uncertainty," IEA said.

Piped gas supplies from Russia to Europe added more than 5% or 1.5 bln cubic meters annually in January - September 2024. However, the share of Russian piped gas in total European gas demand remains just slightly above 10%, IEA informed.