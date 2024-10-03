DONETSK, October 3. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have lost almost 200 soldiers near Ugledar in two weeks of fighting, with only six men from the company left, Viktor Neverko, a captured serviceman of the 58th separate motorized infantry brigade, told TASS.

"There were only six men remaining in the sixth company. We asked <…> why only six men? I figured there should be at least 200 men in a company. He told me that half of the men were in AWOL (absent without leave - TASS), and the rest were lying on the battlefield. Wounded and killed in action," the captive said.

The dead and wounded are just left on the battlefield, since there is no one to take them away, the POW added.

Neverko surrendered near Ugledar in mid-September, having been at the battlefront for only a few days. Several other servicemen surrendered alongside him.