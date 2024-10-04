G7 leaders call for restraint, de-escalation in Middle East

WASHINGTON, October 4. /TASS/. Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) have called upon all parties to the Middle East conflict to show restraint and de-escalate tensions in a joint statement, released by the White House press service.

"A dangerous cycle of attacks and retaliation risks fueling uncontrollable escalation in the Middle East, which is in no one’s interest. Therefore, we call on all regional players to act responsibly and with restraint. We encourage all parties to engage constructively to de-escalate the current tensions," the statement says.

The leaders reiterated their call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the unconditional release of all hostages, held by Palestine’s radical HAMAS movement. They also recalled the need for a cessation of hostilities in Lebanon as soon as possible, consistent with United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, und urged all actors "to protect civilian population."

They also said they would continue to be in close contact with all actors in the Middle East in order to de-escalate the situation.

During their urgent conference call on October 2, G7 leaders condemned Iran’s strike on Israel and called for a diplomatic solution.

On the evening of October 1, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite unit of Iran’s armed forces) launched a massive ballistic and hypersonic missile attack against Israel. An air-raid warning was declared throughout the country, and the population was ordered to take shelter.

The IRGC said that 90% of the missiles successfully hit their designated targets. Israel, in turn, said that Iran had fired some 180 missiles into the country, most of which were intercepted.

Israeli General Staff vowed to "choose the right moment" to surprise Iran with a counter-attack, while Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, speaking Hebrew, warned that the attacks on Israel will only be expanded.