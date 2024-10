DONETSK, October 3. /TASS/. Ukraine’s forces have left their positions near the railway station in Tsukurino in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), security forces told TASS.

"We continue to push the enemy out of strategic areas. This time they [Ukrainian armed forces] have abandoned their positions near the railroad station in Tsukurino," the source said.

The security forces also noted that Russian troops were putting more pressure on the Ukrainian army in the Selidovo area.