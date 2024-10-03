Ongoing Middle East conflict may drag on for years — Lebanon's envoy to Russia

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The current armed conflict in the Middle East may drag on for years, and to prevent this, all sides should recognize the necessity of a political solution to the existing problems, Lebanese Ambassador to Russia Shawki Bou Nassar said in an interview with TASS.

"Unless Israel gets convinced that only the political solution is the main guarantee to its security and to the safety of its citizens, then we will not reach any stability in the whole area and the fighting will continue, unfortunately for a long time, maybe for months and maybe for years, nobody knows," the diplomat said.

According to him, Lebanon counts on the support of Arab countries and the international community, especially "this friendly and great country Russia."

"Let's hope with the international efforts and the Russian efforts, in a short term, we can reach a political solution that [may] help the people of Lebanon, and the people in the whole region have stable and peaceful life," the ambassador continued. He added that in the current situation it is necessary to leave room for political negotiations, "including in the United Nations and all international organizations."

On September 23, Israel launched an operation codenamed Northern Arrows against the Shiite organization Hezbollah and massive airstrikes on its military facilities. One of the strikes killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrullah in Beirut on September 27. The Shiite organization confirmed his death and vowed to continue confronting Israel. In the early hours of Tuesday, the Israeli army announced a limited ground operation in border areas in southern Lebanon.