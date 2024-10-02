Iran proves that Israel's Iron Dome is more fragile than glass — president

DUBAI, October 2. /TASS/. Iran's armed forces, having carried out a massive strike on Israel, have proved that the Iron Dome air defense system is more fragile than glass, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said.

"The operation of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran conducted last night proved that their (Israel's - TASS) much-hyped Iron Dome is more fragile than glass," the Tasnim news agency quotes the president as saying. Pezeshkian reiterated that Tehran does not want war, but is not afraid of it, and "will stop at nothing to protect the country's national security, honor and authority."

On the evening of October 1, Iran launched a massive missile strike on Israel in response to the assassinations of key figures in the leadership of Hamas, Hezbollah and the IRGC. Tehran said 90% of the missiles successfully hit their designated targets, while Israel claimed that Iran had launched some 180 missiles and intercepted most of them. Israel's General Staff promised to "choose the time" and surprise with a response to the attack, and Khamenei warned in Hebrew that the strikes on Israel would be even more extensive.