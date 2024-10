TEL AVIV, October 1. /TASS/. Iran has launched a missile attack on Israel, firing nearly 500 missiles, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Previously, the newspaper said that at least 400 missiles had been fired at Israel.

Earlier, the Israeli army said that Iran had launched a missile attack on the country. An air-raid warning has been sounded throughout the country. Israeli civilians have been ordered to urgently take refuge in shelters.