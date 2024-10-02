IN BRIEF: World awaits Israeli response as Iran says 'not afraid of war'

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Israel said that it successfully defended itself against the latest Iranian missile attack and announced that a response is coming. The Israeli army may hit Iran’s nuclear facilities, media reports said.

In turn, Tehran said that while it does not want escalation, it is not afraid of war either.

TASS has gathered the key facts about the situation.

Israel gets set to respond

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant described the Israeli defenses against the massive Iranian missile attack as "successful," remarking: "Iran has not learned a simple lesson - those who attack the State of Israel, pay a heavy price."

Israel will retaliate against Iran’s massive missile attack "within days," Axios reported, citing Israeli officials. A senior Israeli official told the news website that a response is in the works, but the Israeli government wants to consult with the United States before it takes action.

While The Economist and Sky News surmised that Israel may target Iranian nuclear facilities, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources, that Tel Aviv had warned Tehran that it would hit Iranian nuclear or oil facilities.

Iran issues warnings

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said the attack targeted Israeli military facilities only. The Islamic Republic’s diplomatic agency said the strike was retaliation for the death of Hamas Politburo Chief Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed on July 31, and the assassinations of Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah and Abbas Nilforoushan, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) deputy commander for operations, in Beirut on September 27.

Iran struck two Israeli Air Force bases and the Mossad headquarters, Iranian Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri specified.

Videos verified by CNN show that one of the Iranian missiles hit less than a kilometer from the headquarters of the Israeli spy service.

Iran’s General Staff threatened "a more severe reprisal" should the Jewish state choose to respond. Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, the Iranian defense chief, said the Islamic Republic used only some of its missile capabilities in the retaliatory attack on Israel, without deploying "a more advanced array of missiles."

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in phone talks with his British, German and French counterparts: "Iran does not seek to escalate tension and war, although it is not afraid of war."

Global reaction

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said the United States will support Israel in the wake of what he called an outrageous act of aggression by Iran. While he confirmed "multiple" interceptions, IRNA news agency said US Navy vessels had failed to intercept missiles launched by Iran.

British Defense Secretary John Healey said British forces, too, "played a part" in deflecting the missile strike.

French President Emmanuel Macron called on all conflicting parties in the Middle East to show "the greatest restraint." France has mobilized its military resources in the region to counter "the Iranian threat," the French leader added.

The massive Iranian attack on Israel may lead to a wider conflagration in the region, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly warned.

Offensive in Lebanon

Following the Iranian missile attack, Israel continued its military operation against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon as it also resumed airstrikes on Beirut, damaging at least four residential buildings.

As many as 55 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes in the past day, with 156 others being injured, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Last night, Hezbollah fighters saw their first combat with Israeli servicemen in the border town of Adaisseh in southern Lebanon where Israel is conducting its ground offensive.

Flight delays

Two Rossiya departures to Al Maktoum Airport in Dubai scheduled for October 2 will bypass Israel’s air space. Meanwhile, early reports said six flights operated by low-cost Russian airline Pobeda were delayed on Wednesday as Iran closed its airspace. Ural Airlines, too, delayed a number of flights to and from Dubai.

A Doha-bound flight carrying a Russian delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko returned to Moscow on Tuesday, a TASS reporter said. After Iran closed its airspace, the flight reversed its course near the Iranian border over the Caspian Sea and landed in Mineralnye Vody to refuel.