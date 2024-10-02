Russian troops liberate Verkhnekamenskoye community in Donbass region over past day

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Verkhnekamenskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Verkhnekamenskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of successful operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 75 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 75 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility in the Kharkov Region over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses in the Liptsy and Volchansk directions on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 57th motorized infantry and 80th air assault brigades and the 5th border guard detachment in areas near the settlements of Liptsy, Volchanskiye Khutora and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 75 personnel, five motor vehicles, a 122mm D-30 howitzer and a Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station," it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 385 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West gained better ground and inflicted roughly 385 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained more advantageous positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 28th, 30th and 116th mechanized and 4th tank brigades in areas near the settlements of Petropavlovka, Kupyansk, Kruglyakovka and Boguslavka in the Kharkov Region. They repelled a counterattack by an assault group of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 385 personnel, two motor vehicles, a 105mm M119 artillery gun and a 155mm M198 howitzer of US manufacture, a 105mm L119 artillery gun and a 155mm FH70 howitzer of British manufacture, a 122mm D-30 howitzer and an Anklav-N electronic warfare station, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed seven ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 855 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 855 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy ammunition depot in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

Battlegroup South units "inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 24th mechanized and 5th assault brigades in areas near the settlements of Konstantinovka and Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 855 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, four motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer and two British-made 155mm FH70 howitzers, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 630 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 630 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 32nd mechanized, 68th infantry, 12th and 109th National Guard, 112th and 119th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Shcherbinovka, Svetloye, Aleksandropol and Kurakhovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed three counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 630 personnel, an armored personnel carrier, an armored combat vehicle, five motor vehicles, a 152mm D-20 howitzer and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 110 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 110 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units gained more advantageous positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized brigade near the settlement of Dobrovolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed two counterattacks by Ukrainian assault groups. The enemy lost up to 110 troops, 8 motor vehicles, a British-made 155mm FH70 howitzer and a 152mm D-20 howitzer," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 65 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 65 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy electronic warfare station in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 31st mechanized and 35th marine infantry brigades in areas near the settlement of Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye Region and the city of Kherson," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 65 personnel, five motor vehicles and an Anklav-N electronic warfare station, it specified.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian army’s energy infrastructure over past day

Russian forces delivered strikes at the Ukrainian army’s energy infrastructure over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck energy infrastructure sites providing for operations of the Ukrainian army, a command post of the Lugansk tactical group and massed enemy manpower and military hardware in 135 areas," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down 32 Ukrainian UAVs, Hammer smart bomb over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 32 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and a Hammer smart bomb over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a French-made Hammer guided aerial bomb and 32 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 646 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 32,590 unmanned aerial vehicles, 579 surface-to-air missile systems, 18,471 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,469 multiple rocket launchers, 15,463 field artillery guns and mortars and 26,794 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.