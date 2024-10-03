Russian Emergencies Ministry’s aircraft delivers 33 tons of humanitarian aid to Lebanon

BEIRUT, October 3. /TASS/. The Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Il-76 aircraft has delivered humanitarian aid for the Lebanese people to Beirut, a TASS correspondent reports.

The special flight brought 33 metric tons of humanitarian cargo to the Lebanese capital. The shipment includes food, medicines, basic necessities and 80 kW power stations.

The flight was carried out based on orders from the Russian government and Lebanon’s request.

An Emergencies Ministry spokesperson told TASS that the humanitarian operation had been conducted in accordance with orders from Russian President Vladimir Putin and instructions from Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov.

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against the Lebanon-based Hezbollah Shia movement, carrying out massive airstrikes on its military targets. The stated goal is to create safe conditions for the return of local residents to Israel’s northern border areas. A September 27 strike on Beirut killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. The Israeli army announced the start of a ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon in the early hours of October 1.