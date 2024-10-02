Strategic stability dialogue with US not possible amid hostile policies — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russia sees no reason to talk with the US about strategic stability as long as Washington continues to ignore Moscow’s core interests, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Until Washington reassesses its highly hostile anti-Russian course, any discussion with the US on strategic matters, including nuclear arms control, is meaningless for Russia. In fact, it’s simply counterproductive. Looking ahead, we see no point in engaging in strategic dialogue with Washington unless it involves comprehensive efforts to reduce overall conflict levels, respects Russia's fundamental interests, and focuses on resolving the fundamental security contradictions created by the United States and NATO," the diplomat noted, when asked about the likelihood of Moscow-Washington talks on the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty.

According to Zakharova, Washington is showing no willingness to engage in a comprehensive dialogue on all important aspects of the strategic stability issue, "while this is what Russia has consistently insisted on." "The current security situation is very important. Russia has repeatedly mentioned this and clarified its position," she said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman explained that Moscow opposed the idea of "holding talks in isolation from military and political realities." "There is no basis for an equal dialogue in a situation where the US and NATO are seeking to inflict what they call a strategic defeat on Russia and completely undermine our security," Zakharova pointed out.

She added that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had not held meetings on strategic stability with Western officials on the sidelines of the High-Level Week of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.