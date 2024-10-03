Three killed, 24 wounded in Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, October 3. /TASS/. Three civilians have been killed and 24 sustained wounds following attacks by Ukrainian troops on residential areas in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region on October 2, regional Health Minister Andrey Ikonnikov said on his Telegram channel.

"In shelling attacks, 27 people were injured, three of them died. Twenty-four people sustained wounds of various degrees of severity, including two children. One child is being treated at the regional children’s hospital, the other one was discharged for outpatient treatment," he said.

The others were taken to various regional medical facilities, with seven of them in serious condition, the official added.