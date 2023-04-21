Terror attack prepared by foreigner thwarted in Kazakhstan — security agency

ASTANA, April 21. /TASS/. The National Security Committee of Kazakhstan thwarted a terror attack being prepared by a foreign citizen in southern part of the republic, the Committee press office announced Friday.

"Since the beginning of this year, NSC counter-terrorism units thwarted a terror attack with an improvised explosive device, being prepared by a citizen of a foreign country in southern part of Kazakhstan. Meanwhile, a radical religious cell has been neutralized in the capital. Its eight members are suspected of establishment of a terror group, propaganda and funding of terrorism, as well as other crimes," the Committee said.

A total of 19 people were detained over similar charges, with four Kazakh nationals sentenced to various imprisonment terms.

"The Anti-terrorist Center carried out a total of 188 exercises and training in order to improve countering these threats," the Committee added.