BEIRUT, October 2. /TASS/. Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, before he was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut, agreed to a ceasefire with Israel, Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said on CNN.

"He agreed. Yes, the Lebanese side agreed. We consulted with Hezbollah, [Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih] Berri consulted with Hezbollah, and we informed US and French representatives [about the decision]," Bou Habib said.