Russia urges countries to react to Israel’s move to declare UN chief persona non grata

UNITED NATIONS, October 2. /TASS/. United Nations member states need to react to Israel’s boorish move to declare UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres persona non grata, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

"Today’s news of Israel declaring the UN secretary general persona non grata marks an unprecedented decision and the highest degree of boorishness. It’s a slap in the face of not only the UN but all of us. We call on the [UN Security] Council members and the United Nations members to respond to this outrageous move," he noted at a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz declared UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres persona non grata for failing to denounce the latest Iranian missile attack on Israel and banned him from entering the Jewish state.