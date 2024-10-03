Pantsir-S hits UAV in border area of Kursk Region

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The Pantsir-S antiaircraft missile and artillery system has destroyed a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle over a border area of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

"While on combat duty, Pantsir-S crews detected an aerial target identified as an attack unmanned aerial vehicle. As a result of competent actions by the crews, the Ukrainian attack drone was engaged and destroyed," the Defense Ministry said.

Pantsir-S systems control the airspace above the positions of Russian troops round the clock. Each system has 12 anti-aircraft missiles. In addition, there are two double-barrel 30 mm cannons and 1,400 rounds of ammunition. Pantsir-S crews constantly change positions. Upon arrival at a new location, they are able to switch from standby to combat mode in 10 seconds.