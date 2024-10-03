Iranian Foreign Ministry summons German, Austrian ambassadors in Tehran — agency

DUBAI, October 3. /TASS/. The Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran summoned ambassadors from Germany and Austria after its own envoys were taken to task in those countries over Iran’s recent missile strike on Israel, Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported on Thursday.

According to the news agency, the German and Austrian envoys were summoned in the wake of the Iranian missile strikes against Israel on October 1.

On the evening of October 1, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite unit of Iran’s armed forces) launched a massive ballistic and hypersonic missile attack against Israel. An air-raid warning was declared throughout the country, and the population was ordered to take shelter. The IRGC said that 90% of the missiles successfully hit their designated targets. Israel, in turn, said that Iran had fired some 180 missiles into the country, most of which were intercepted.

Israeli General Staff vowed to "choose the right moment" to surprise Iran with a counter-attack, while Khamenei, speaking Hebrew, warned that the attacks on Israel will only be expanded.