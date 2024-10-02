Lebanon calls for ceasefire, ready to send army south — prime minister

BEIRUT, October 2. /TASS/. The Lebanese government has reaffirmed commitment to its obligations to implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the war in 2006, Prime Minister Najib Mikati told a news conference in Beirut.

"We are calling for a ceasefire and are ready to send the Lebanese army to the south to protect the border in coordination with the peacekeeping contingents of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon," he stressed.

He made the statement in the presence of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and the political leader of the Druze community, Walid Jumblat.