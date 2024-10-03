Israeli reserve brigade joins fighting in southern Lebanon

TEL AVIV, October 3. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces’ 6th reserve brigade has joined military operations in southern Lebanon, the army press service reported.

"Over the past day, the 6th Brigade began combat in southern Lebanon after a year in which the brigade operated defending [Israel’s] northern communities," the statement said.

"The 6th Brigade is the first reserve brigade currently operating in Lebanon," the press service noted.

"The [Israeli] troops are now operating in southern Lebanon, conducting targeted raids to thwart and destroy the terrorist infrastructure of the Hezbollah terrorist organization," the army concluded.