TEL AVIV, October 2. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces said it detected a fresh wave of shelling of the country’s north from Lebanon.

More than 100 munitions were launched, the IDF said.

According to the IDF, about 70 missiles were launched toward Western Galilee and another 30 projectiles toward Upper Galilee. Also, two missiles were launched in the direction of the Avivim village near the border.

Some of the shells landed in open areas. No casualties were reported.