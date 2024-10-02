MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Ukraine’s General Staff admitted a tense frontline situation for Ukrainian troops amid reports of the loss of Ugledar in the Donbass region.

"The situation at the frontline remains tense," Ukraine’s General Staff said on its Telegram channel.

As compared to previous days, Ukraine’s General Staff made no mention of Ugledar in its report, although the Ukrainian military had reported daily about battles in the city lately. The report mentioned another community in the Vremevka frontline area, namely, the settlement of Bogoyavlenka located several kilometers north of Ugledar.

Ukraine’s General Staff also admitted that Russia had an advantage in manpower and military equipment.

Russian defense circles told TASS on October 1 that Ukrainian troops had left their positions in the central part of Ugledar as they were unable to hold defense in the city. On the evening of October 1, Ukrainian lawmaker Alexey Goncharenko (listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia) confirmed that the Ukrainian army had lost Ugledar and called it a disgrace.

Ugledar is situated about 60-70 km southwest of Donetsk. The city is a key logistics hub in the Donetsk People’s Republic that remained under Kiev’s control until now. With the liberation of Ugledar, Russian forces will push the Ukrainian military farther away from the capital of the Donetsk People’s Republic and reduce the number of Kiev’s bombardments of Yelenovka and the outskirts of Volnovakha.

In addition, this will increase pressure on Kiev’s Kurakhovo combat group and logistics points leading to the city of Zaporozhye and will further enable Russian troops to press ahead with their offensive in that direction.