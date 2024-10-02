Drones now capable of missions that used to be assigned exclusively to planes — Putin

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Modern-day drones can perform missions that only combat planes used to be able to take on, Russian President Vladimir Putin said as he met with college students majoring in drone technology.

The president held the meeting at the Rudnevo industrial park, where Moscow-based colleges hold professional training for students studying how to assemble and operate drones. The students told Putin about their inventions and skills.

"Modern unmanned aerial vehicles are gradually but fundamentally changing the principles of military operations," Putin said. "They can gain greater speed, their engines are becoming very powerful, and their range is increasing."

He said drones made by the Russian defense industry can now travel at a speed of up to 700 km/hour.

"And they can perform missions that only army, combat aviation used to be able to perform before," the president said.

He also pointed to the ability of modern drones to "confront larger aircraft."

"It's just a different equipment and a completely different life in aviation. It's very promising," the president said.

He thanked the students for what they are mastering UAV technologies that will save the lives of people engaged in the special military operation.