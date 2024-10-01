Russian Su-35 jets back aviation striking Ukrainian military facilities in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Forces’ Su-35 fighter jets have supported aviation and helicopter strikes on Ukrainian military facilities and equipment deployed in the Kursk Region, the Defense Ministry reported.

According to it, the crews of the jets conducted scheduled patrol flights in the border areas of the Kursk Region.

"The crews of the Su-35 fighter jets patrolled the ordered areas and backed the bomber and assault aviation, as well as army helicopters striking Ukrainian military facilities and equipment," the ministry said.