MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin regularly receives direct information from servicemen about Russian advances in the Ugledar area, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Of course, the whole country is watching our guys advance. As for the president, as supreme commander-in-chief he regularly receives direct reports from servicemen," the spokesman said.

Earlier, the head of the Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin, said that the Russian forces are improving their positions in Ugledar every day. Security services told TASS that the town is blockaded and the only road out of it is constantly shelled by the Russian military.