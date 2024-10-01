Russia, China achieved growth of trade volumes — Putin

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing managed to achieve qualitative growth of trade volumes and realized major projects despite the challenging international situation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in the congratulation to President of China Xi Jinping on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China.

"We set a high value on friendly, good-neighborly ties with Beijing. Despite the challenging international situation, we have managed lately to achieve qualitative growth in trade volumes, implement many large-scale bilateral projects in different spheres," the Russian leader said.

Fruitful interaction between Russia and China within the framework of the United Nations, BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and other multilateral institutions also has high importance, Putin added.