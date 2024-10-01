Putin congratulates China’s Xi on 75th anniversary of PRC’s founding — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the leader of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), Xi Jinping, on the 75th anniversary of the republic’s founding on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

"Dear Mr. President, dear friend, please accept my warmest congratulations on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China," Putin said in his message released on the Kremlin’s website.

The Russian president extended his heartfelt wishes of good health and every success to his Chinese counterpart as he wished happiness and prosperity to all Chinese citizens.