Russia says its Lancet loitering munition destroys US-made М777 howitzer in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The battlegroup North destroyed a US-made M777 howitzer near the border in the Kursk Region by striking it with a Lancet kamikaze drone, the Russian Defense Ministry.

"In the course of reconnaissance activities near the border in the Kursk Region, servicemen of the battlegroup North detected a camouflaged firing position of a Ukrainian M777 howitzer in a wooded area. After an analysis of the received intelligence, a decision was made to fire on the enemy's unit. A direct hit by a Lancet loitering munition destroyed the US-made M777 155-mm howitzer along with its ammunition," the ministry said.

The ministry released footage of the destruction of the artillery gun, which shows the detonation of its ammunition.