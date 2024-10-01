MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Ukraine lost more than 340 servicemen in the Kursk Region over the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

In total, the enemy lost more than 19,250 people during the fighting.

Russian troops advanced and consolidated at two sites in the Kursk Region, clearing them of Ukrainian servicemen, Deputy Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department, Akhmat Special Forces Commander Major General Apty Alaudinov said.

Operation to neutralize Ukrainian forces

- The Russian military repelled two enemy counterattacks towards Plekhovo.

- It also repelled two Ukrainian attempts to break through the border towards Novy Put.

- Units of the battlegroup North continued offensive operations and defeated Ukrainian formations near Lyubimovka, Novy Put, Nikolayevo-Daryino and Plekhovo.

- The Russian military hit concentrations of enemy manpower and hardware near Bogdanovka, Guyevo, Daryino, Zeleny Shlyakh, Lyubimovka, Malaya Loknya, Martynovka, Mirny, Novy Put, Orlovka, Plekhovo, Pravda, Russkoe Porechnoye, Tolsty Lug, Cherkasskaya Konopelka, Cherkasskoe Porechnoye and Yuzhny in the Kursk Region.

- Russian jets struck Ukrainian reserves in the Sumy Region.

Ukraine’s losses

- Over the day, the enemy lost more than 340 people, five armored vehicles, including two tanks and three armored fighting vehicles, as well as five artillery pieces and seven vehicles. Two Ukrainian servicemen surrendered.

- Since the beginning of hostilities in Russia’s borderline region, Ukraine’s losses have amounted to more than 19,250 servicemen, 135 tanks, 65 infantry fighting vehicles, 98 armored personnel carriers, 859 armored combat vehicles, 569 vehicles, 155 artillery pieces, 33 multiple rocket launchers, including eight HIMARS and six US-made MLRS, nine anti-aircraft missile launchers, five transport and loading vehicles, 38 radar stations, nine counter-battery radars, three air defense radars, 19 pieces of engineering and other equipment, including 11 engineering demolition vehicles, one UR-77 demining unit, and two armored recovery vehicles.

Alaudinov's statements

UN OHCHR report

- Ukraine's attack on the Kursk Region was included in the latest Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights’ report. However, the Office refrained from any assessment of the actions of the Ukrainian authorities and military, thus making just a brief summary of the facts.