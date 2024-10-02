Armenia calculates all risks regarding pullout from CSTO — foreign minister

YEREVAN, October 2. /TASS/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has told an international forum on security issues in Warsaw that Yerevan was calculating all risks regarding the decision to quit the CSTO.

"I think all of us should be more cautious. It is common knowledge that stability should be a priority and the process that can happen should be well calculated and controlled. I mean risk management. This is not a simple question," he answered the moderator's question about the possibility of pullout from the CSTO.

Mirzoyan also recalled that "Armenia has frozen its membership of the CSTO" and "is not going to restore the relations that existed before."

"We do not see ourselves in a military alliance that does not work," he added.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that "the CSTO poses threats to Armenia's security, its future existence and sovereignty" and added that two member-countries of the organization helped Azerbaijan during the hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020.