China, Russia to jointly contribute to global peace, stability — President Xi

BEIJING, October 2. /TASS/. China will resort to all joint efforts with Russia in order to maintain the global peace and stability, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday.

"I pay great attention to the development of the Chinese-Russian relations and I am ready, together with President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin to keep expanding comprehensive practical cooperation between the two countries, jointly promote high-quality development and the further modernization of both countries, make a new contribution to the maintenance of the world peace and stability, and promote the formation of a momentous human community," he said in his congratulations to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations.

Xi Jinping said he intends to use the anniversary "to promote the high-quality development and modernization of the two countries." He noted that China and Russia are "major neighbors, world powers and leading countries with emerging markets."

"In the past 75 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, both countries have contributed to the constant strengthening and modernization of China-Russia ties based on the fundamental interests of the two countries and their peoples," the president added. According to him, "permanent good-neighborly friendship, comprehensive strategic cooperation, mutually beneficial contacts and interaction" are the most essential characteristics of the relations maintained between Beijing and Moscow.

"Especially with the dawn of a new era, under our joint strategic leadership with President Putin, in the face of unprecedented changes, China and Russia continued to deepen mutual political trust, achieved remarkable results in practical cooperation, deepened friendship between generations, gave an important contribution to improving the welfare of the peoples of both countries, promoting an orderly multipolar world based on equality and economic globalization based on a universal and tolerant approach," Xi concluded.