Russia has no plans of introducing visa restrictions for US citizens — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Despite the current contradictory policy of the US administration, Russia has no plans regarding the introduction of visa restrictions for American nationals, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Consular Department Head Alexey Klimov told TASS.

"Despite the confrontational policy of the US administration, we consider it is important to keep maintaining standard business, cultural, tourist and family contacts between our countries, so there are no plans to introduce any visa restrictions for US nationals," he said.