No damage to Israeli Air Force's combat capability following Iranian attack — army

TEL AVIV, October 2. /TASS/. Iran has fired 180 missiles at Israel, most of them were intercepted, there was no damage to the combat capability of the Israeli Air Force, IDF press service spokeswoman Anna Ukolova told TASS.

"About 180 missiles were fired [from Iran at Israel], most of them were intercepted. No damage was done to the combat capability of the air force," she said.

Ukolova pointed out that "there were a few hits on buildings in the center and south" of Israel, but "the damage is minimal." "One person is reported killed in the Palestinian Authority (the West Bank - TASS)," she added.