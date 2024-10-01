Press review: Moscow snubs US on arms control and Kiev not fan of China peace initiative

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Moscow will not sign a new arms control deal with the US; Kiev is not taking China’s new "Friends of Peace" initiative seriously; and a closer look at Mark Rutte, NATO’s new Secretary General, and what his tenure could mean for Russia. These stories topped Tuesday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

Russia will not sign another New START Treaty, a high-ranking source told Izvestia. According to the source, Moscow resuming its participation in the treaty "would only serve to feed the US’ ego." At the same time, Moscow’s position is dictated by Washington’s destructive actions - threats with strategic weapons and providing military support to Ukraine, the newspaper writes. Earlier, Washington called on Moscow to return to the agreement while on September 25, Vladimir Putin announced a host of changes to Russia’s nuclear doctrine.

"We have suspended our participation in the New START Treaty because of Washington’s actions. And we will not sign any new agreement, as doing so would only inflate the ego of the US," the source stressed.

The source cited the aggressive actions of the United States towards Russia as the main reason for this rejection. "They threaten us with strategic weapons, provide weapons to Ukraine, so what kind of treaty can we even talk about?" the source added.

The US believes that in the near future it may find itself in a situation of confrontation with at least two countries that have powerful nuclear arsenals (Russia and China), as well as with North Korea, which is building up its nuclear potential, research fellow at the Center for International Security at IMEMO RAS Dmitry Stefanovich told Izvestia. "In the absence of restrictions and transparency regarding the Russian arsenal, the United States must prepare for the worst-case scenario and pre-emptively build up its own nuclear arsenal," the expert believes.

According to Igor Nikulin, a military expert and former member of the UN Disarmament Commission, the US only agrees to arms limitation treaties in one case - when they see that they are being outpaced in some way. Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recently emphasized that Russia will not increase its arsenal of offensive weapons, at least not while the New START Treaty remains in effect.

"If they feel they have the upper hand, they will never agree to any treaty. For example, when the Chemical Weapons Convention was signed, they did not want to include binary munitions under any circumstances. They only agreed when they learned from defector Vil Mirzayanov that Russia allegedly had such a program," Nikulin told Izvestia.

Amid Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga’s trip to Budapest to discuss the prospects of Kiev’s peace formula, a competing peace initiative from China and Brazil has emerged, on the basis of which it was decided to launch the negotiating platform "Friends of Peace." Kiev, however, considers it to be something more like "Friends of Capitulation," Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes, while the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expressed dissatisfaction that Switzerland had come on board the Brazilian-Chinese plan.

At the end of last week, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in a meeting with Special Representative of the Brazilian President Celso Amorim, announced the creation of a platform of the countries of the global South called "Friends of Peace," meant to bring a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis based on the provisions of the China-Brazil peace initiative presented this spring.

"By calling the leading countries of the world majority 'friends of capitulation', Ukraine, as usual, is being combative from the start. At the same time, it is obvious that Kiev cannot avoid competing peace initiatives. And it certainly cannot expect the Ukrainian formula to be the only one. Some states continue to promote it, while others do not support it. Therefore, it is doubtful that Kiev will be able to convince Budapest to change its position on this issue," leading researcher at the Institute of International Studies at MGIMO Nikolay Silaev told the newspaper.

Meanwhile, China, India, and other countries from the global South are evidently concerned about the Ukraine crisis, which is disrupting global trade and harming their economic interests, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. Besides, taking part in the settlement of a large-scale military conflict gives them an opportunity to strengthen their own international status, the analyst added.

"In turn, Moscow, judging by the recent statements of its representatives, is amenable to the initiative. However, any decision on participating in an alternative summit will be made only after its specific parameters are clarified. Chances are that in the end the Russian side will agree to participate and the Ukrainian side will not," Silaev added.

Meanwhile, Kiev continues to talk in parallel about President Vladimir Zelensky’s "victory plan," which includes obtaining permission to use long-range strikes with Western weapons against Russia. Press secretary of the Ukrainian president Sergey Nikiforov said the other day that while there is no clear authorization yet, "there is tremendous pressure on Ukraine’s partners."

After Mark Rutte was elected NATO Secretary General in late June, succeeding long-time stalwart Jens Stoltenberg, the media has sliced and diced his diplomatic and political abilities. Outlets like Politico, Reuters, Le Monde, CNN, have outlined several challenges that the new Secretary General will have to face. These include support for Ukraine, strengthening NATO’s eastern flank, increasing defense spending by member countries and preparing for a potential second term for Donald Trump as US President. On all these issues, Rutte’s positions are practically no different from those that Stoltenberg adhered to - a staunch Euro-Atlanticist, he advocates for continued support for Kiev, Vedomosti writes.