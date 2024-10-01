Iran made big mistake by attacking Israel, will pay for it — Netanyahu

TEL AVIV, October 1. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Iran's massive missile attack on his country as "big mistake" and said Tehran would pay for it.

"Iran made a big mistake today and will pay for it. The Iranian regime does not understand our determination to defend ourselves and our determination to take revenge on our enemies," he said in a televises address.

"We will stick to the rule we have established: If whoever attacks us, we attack them," the prime minister went on to say.

Netanyahu said the Iranian attack failed.

"This attack failed. It was stopped thanks to Israel's air defense forces, which are the most advanced in the world," he said. "I also thank the United States for its support in our defense."

Earlier, Israeli said a massive missile attack came from Iran. An air raid alert was issued throughout the country, and people were ordered to take refuge in shelters. According to the latest data, about 180 missiles were launched toward Israel, but most of them, according to Israel, were intercepted.