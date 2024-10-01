Russian stocks close in the red on Tuesday

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed in the red on Tuesday as the ruble-denominated MOEX Index lost 1.52% to 2,814.19 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index fell by 1.66% to 949.6 points. The yuan exchange rate added 0.32% to 13.28 rubles during the day.

Freedom Finance Global projects the MOEX Index at 2,750-2,850 points on Wednesday, the dollar exchange rate at the 93-95.5 rubles range, the euro at the 103-106 rubles range, while the yuan at the 13.3-13.9 rubles range.

BCS World of Investment expects the MOEX Index at 2,775-2,875 points on October 2, the company’s outlook on the ruble on exchange market is 13.3 rubles per yuan and 93.5 rubles per dollar.